U-20 World Cup: Nigeria's Group Opponent Ukraine Wins Championship

Ukraine has won the 2019 edition of the U-20 FIFA World Cup on Saturday after seeing off Asian side South Korea 3-1.

The Koreans took the lead in a game that saw two countries playing at the final of the competition for the first time.

Lee Kang-in fired past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to give the Asians the advantage.

However, a brace from Vladyslav Supriaha in either side of half-time and one from Heorhii Tsitaishvili handed Ukraine the crown.

Ukraine, who did not qualify in 2017, topped a group that included the USA, Nigeria and Qatar.

They beat Panama 4-1 in the last 16, Colombia 1-0 in the quarter-final and Italy 1-0 in the semis.