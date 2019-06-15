Suspected fans of Nigerian singer Naira Marley have attacked veteran musician Ruggedman in London, United Kingdom.

Concise News reports that the rapper was attacked by four men at a restaurant in London on Friday.

Ruggedman confirmed the attack in a post on his Instagram page and thanked the London police for prompt action.

He wrote: “Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me. #shoutout #londonmetpolic @london_police_department for prompt action.”

Meanwhile, Concise News reports that the news of the attack came on the day Naira Marley regained freedom after spending weeks in prison custody for alleged fraud.

Recall that Ruggedman had warned the singer against supporting internet fraud and cuber-crime.

He wrote: “My fellow Nigerians and the Distinguished members of the Press, I have read and heard all sorts of comments pertaining to the Naira Marley case and seen the misinformation making the rounds which are quite unfortunate, to say the least. I do not know Naira Marley personally, the same way I do not know the over 300 Nigerians I have gotten justice for against police brutality. I do it because it is who I am.

“All I did was caution a young artist, who has influence, against making utterances about an issue that by the global standard is considered a crime. I believe correcting this was the way to go as an elder, but got insulted for this even by those being misled. I never responded to Naira Marley’s invectives nor those of his fans, same way I have not responded to any of the negative comments from social media.”