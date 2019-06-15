Sudan Risks Becoming Another Failed State, Says U.S. Envoy
Sudan has been engulfed in crisis in recent times

Tibor Nagy, a senior U.S. diplomat has warned that Sudan risks becoming another failed state like Libya or Somalia if the opposition and military don’t agree on a transition process.

Nagy on Friday said the mood changed dramatically on June 3, when Sudanese security forces orchestrated a deadly crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Advertise With Us

“Until June 3, everyone was so optimistic,” he told reporters in a phone briefing.

Concise News gathered that Over 100 people were killed and around 500 injured during the crackdown on a mass sit-in in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to an association of doctors aligned with the protest movement.

The protesters had been demanding that the military, which toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in an April coup, hand power to a civilian-led government.

Nagy said that the U.S. was supporting the African Union’s efforts to mediate between the civilian opposition and the governing transitional military council for a road-map towards elections.

But when asked about possible sanctions, Nagy didn’t rule out the option. “The U.S. always says that all tools available remain on the table,” he said.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR