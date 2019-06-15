Sudan Risks Becoming Another Failed State, Says U.S. Envoy

Tibor Nagy, a senior U.S. diplomat has warned that Sudan risks becoming another failed state like Libya or Somalia if the opposition and military don’t agree on a transition process.

Nagy on Friday said the mood changed dramatically on June 3, when Sudanese security forces orchestrated a deadly crackdown on peaceful protesters.

“Until June 3, everyone was so optimistic,” he told reporters in a phone briefing.

Concise News gathered that Over 100 people were killed and around 500 injured during the crackdown on a mass sit-in in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to an association of doctors aligned with the protest movement.

The protesters had been demanding that the military, which toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in an April coup, hand power to a civilian-led government.

Nagy said that the U.S. was supporting the African Union’s efforts to mediate between the civilian opposition and the governing transitional military council for a road-map towards elections.

But when asked about possible sanctions, Nagy didn’t rule out the option. “The U.S. always says that all tools available remain on the table,” he said.