Fuji, afro-pop recording artist and performer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor has become an ambassador of Lagos as he charged residents to obey traffic rule and stop degrading the environment.

He said he was committed to obeying the traffic laws of Lagos State and urged all to do the same.

Concise News recalls that the Nigerian fuji pop artist gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 single “Mosquito Killer”, a street-pop of his “Street Ambassador” Album.

Small Doctor was preceded by the release of another single: “Penalty” which won award for the “Best Street Hop” at The Headies 2018 and his Songs are mostly composed in Yoruba

See Video