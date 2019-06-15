Nigerian musician Ruggedman has said that being attacked by four misguided boys will not deter him from fighting for the youths.

Concise News had reported earlier that four men suspected to be supporters of singer Naira Marley attacked Ruggedman at a restaurant in London, the United Kingdom on Friday.

Ruggedman confirmed the attack in a post on social media network, Instagram saying: “Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me.”

Ruggedman insists he is okay and still in the UK🇬🇧. This is coming after news broke that he was attacked by fans of Naira Marley out there.

Recall that Ruggedman had warned the singer against supporting internet fraudsters.

He wrote: “My fellow Nigerians and the Distinguished members of the Press, I have read and heard all sorts of comments pertaining to the Naira Marley case and seen the misinformation making the rounds which are quite unfortunate, to say the least. I do not know Naira Marley personally, the same way I do not know the over 300 Nigerians I have gotten justice for against police brutality. I do it because it is who I am.

“All I did was caution a young artist, who has influence, against making utterances about an issue that by the global standard is considered a crime. I believe correcting this was the way to go as an elder, but got insulted for this even by those being misled. I never responded to Naira Marley’s invectives nor those of his fans, same way I have not responded to any of the negative comments from social media.”