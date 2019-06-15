Popular Nigerian Rapper Ruggedman was attacked at the early hour of today by four undefined men in a restaurant in London.

Concise News gathered that he was said to be dinning at 805 Restaurant, said to be popular among Nigerians in the English capital, when a hoodlum charged violently at him.

It was not immediately clear the specific time the incident occurred, but Ruggedman first posted the video of the scene online around 1:00 a.m. Saturday through his Twitter handle.

The video shows how the violence unfolded where some persons were seen carrying the restaurant’s furniture and slamming them on Ruggedman.

The afro- beat legend confirmed the attack in another video he posted on his Instagram page, stating that, “being attacked by for misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me.”

Ruggedman later posted another video saying he was doing fine and commending the police for swift intervention. He did not appear hospitalized in the video. Although details of the confrontation were still sketchy, netizens had already linked it to Naira Marley fans.

Naira Marley, a Nigerian hip-hop artiste, was arrested last month in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC said in court filings that Naira Marley was involved in Internet fraud, and presented laptops and order tools allegedly seized from the musician.

However, reports shows thatit was not yet confirmed but the commission are still working to unveil the person behind the crime.

