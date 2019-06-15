Police Burst Six-man child Trafficking Syndicate In Imo

The operators of a notorious child stealing and trafficking syndicate based in Imo State were apprehended by the Police Command, Concise News reports.

The syndicate which specializes in stealing underage children from schools, churches and other public places, was busted after a member of the gang, Immaculata Edward, a native of Okonde in Cross River State visited her boyfriend, Ifara Isong in Eziama Logara in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State and absconded with five children that were left in her custody.

The suspects are: Perpetual Iwuji (46), Isong Ifara, (46), Immaculata Edward (31), Grace Nwachukwu (58), Ifeoma Ndubuisi (27) and Stephen Ezenwa (31).

Speaking during a parade of the suspects, the state’s police spokesman, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, said: “The said Immaculata targeted when her boyfriend went out to buy something and then she stole five children namely Somto Ekeh ‘f’ 6yrs, Kelechi Ekeh ‘m’ 5yrs, Chisom Ekeh ‘f’ 3yrs, Ebuka Enwerem ‘m’ 3yrs, Chioma Enwerem ‘f’ 5yrs And Lucky Idah ‘m’ 6yrs, all children of one Reginald Ekeh ‘m’ and took them to a notorious child trafficker, one Perpetual Iwuji from Obokwu Ulakwo in Owerri North Local Government Area, who then sold two of the children to one Grace Nwachukwu, another notorious child trafficker who hails from Isiala Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area but resident at Mpape area of Abuja.

“Immaculata also stole two of her uncle’s children from Cross River state and sold them to one Ifeoma Ndubuisi ‘f’ from Lokpanta in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

“However, following intelligence, systematic, thorough and painstaking investigation, the children stolen from Logara were recovered. Moreover, in the course of the investigation, additional five children were recovered from Perpetual Iwuji and kept in an orphanage home.

“The five children stolen from Logara have been reunited with their families. Meanwhile, one of the two children stolen from Cross River State has been recovered from Ifeoma Ndubuisi and efforts are on top gear to recover the remaining one.”