The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the European Union (EU) to continue to monitor the electoral process in Nigeria.

PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwunmi, made the call when he received a delegation of EU Elections Observation Mission at the party’s Presidential Campaign Office on Friday in Abuja.

Akinwunmi also urged other international communities on the need to continue to monitor the electoral process in the country.

He said that continued observation of Nigeria’s elections by the international community was key to the survival of its democracy in the country.

“We will still continue to invite you. You have a lot of role to play in the survival of our democracy.

“Remember that whatever happens to Nigeria affects other African countries. We are almost back in the dark days of military dictatorship.

“The survival of our democracy lies on EU and other international communities.

“If you are able to do your observation very well and give good recommendations, our democracy will live on.

“But if you leave us alone, generation coming after us may not see democracy,” he said.

Akinwunmi vowed that the party would show to the whole world what happened during the last general elections at the Presidential Electoral Petition Tribunal.

He urged the EU to also beam searchlight on what would be happening in the judiciary during the proceedings at election petitions tribunals, describing the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.