Some Nigerians have reacted to the news of an attack on Nigerian musician Ruggedman by four men suspected to be fans of singer Naira Marley at a restaurant in London, United Kingdom.

Concise News reports that Ruggedman confirmed the attack in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

He wrote: “Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me. #shoutout #londonmetpolic @london_police_department for prompt action.”

Moments after the attack on Ruggedman, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the ugly incident.

See some of the reactions captured by Concise News:

So Ruggedman decided to release a video that we cannot see and said it’s NairaMarley fans, nawa o, dem attack you and you pass your phone to person make e dy record😂😂😂😂. Ruggedman cun enter instagram looking too fresh and started promoting his show… this guy na scam i swear pic.twitter.com/PVaSPlf8W9 — Tunechi (@Tunechi08_) June 15, 2019

Who else think Ruggedman is a scam because all I can see here is someone trying everything possible to be relevant pic.twitter.com/peeKXrUpGv — Imported Virgin🔸 (@YOO_GOAL) June 15, 2019

Ruggedman attacked in London shortly after Naira Marley's release from prison. I've seen the video and there's a possibility that wasn't him. With all the blows he was thrown in his face he's still looking fresh. This may be scripted. Anyway, Say no Yahoo Yahoo and violence. pic.twitter.com/JbttvXDFoa — Offpoint™🍪 (@IamZagalee) June 15, 2019

From my perspective: 1. Ruggedman uploaded the video on his IG by himself🤨

2. According to that video, no matter what you wouldn’t be looking unscathed even if you’re Jackie Chan

3. How will they beat someone and the next hour you’re in your bed saying you’re alright??😫 DODO pic.twitter.com/3AI38NfI4H — OLLolade🧢 (@Iamllolade) June 15, 2019

Attacking Ruggedman for speaking against crime shows how rotten and disjointed the mind of the Nigerian youth is becoming. To those claiming its a part of 'hustle', I hope you keep up with the energy when most cash of your parents savings get wiped off in one sweep by these boys — DAMZY (@Segun_Odunayo) June 15, 2019

Nobody get away being petty , I know karma is real. Ruggedman started his career yabbing and bad mouthing people. I guess, it’s pay back time. If you think BritishNigerians who attacked him are stupid, you need 🧠 evaluation #RuggedMan — Femi Owoeye (@femi_owoeye) June 15, 2019

Have you people seen the video of Ruggedman being attacked by Naira fans? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — ijebu est ma recine (@Ironized_) June 15, 2019

So Ruggedman got attacked by touts in London for speaking up against someone publicly defending yahoo yahoo… This just proves the nature of our moral compass and how people have grown accustomed to unscrupulous acts as the norm #Sad https://t.co/VbAkAAkTkP — Bola Ade (@BolaAde11) June 15, 2019

This is totally unacceptable.

This is what you get when your fan base is made up of touts, agberos, school drop outs, fraudsters.

Infact Naira Marley need to be jailed again. He is a poison to our society. So this is what ruggedman get for standing for the truth. https://t.co/sNAvrZPubW — California Dreaming (@CaliforniaPato) June 15, 2019

Plot Twist:

RuggedMan pays boys to 'beat' him up and put it up on social media..

He gets free publicity, pity and Naira Marley is seen as the bad guy🤔🤔 Thinkabourit — ×🇳🇬 FlaiRR 🇳🇬× (@Flair_Amalii) June 15, 2019

That Naira Marley even has fans is a disgrace in the first place Then some of them now had the audacity to beat up Ruggedman because he spoke against yahoo yahoo — the Flames (@OluwafemiSossa) June 15, 2019