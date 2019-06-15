RuggedMan, Ruggedman Attacked In London (Video), Ruggedman Attacked In London, Ruggedman Attacked In London Restaurant, London, London Restaurant Nigeria News, Entertainment News
RuggedMan

Some Nigerians have reacted to the news of an attack on Nigerian musician Ruggedman by four men suspected to be fans of singer Naira Marley at a restaurant in London, United Kingdom.

Concise News reports that Ruggedman confirmed the attack in a post on his Instagram account on Friday.

Advertise With Us

He wrote: “Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me. #shoutout #londonmetpolic @london_police_department for prompt action.”

Moments after the attack on Ruggedman, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to air their opinions on the ugly incident.

See some of the reactions captured by Concise News:

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR