Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, June 15th, 2019.

1. Senate President Lawan Reveals Period 9th Assembly Will Pass Budget

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has insinuated that under his watch Nigeria’s yearly appropriation bill would be passed by the National Assembly before December break. Concise News learned that Lawan, who emerged as the Senate President on Tuesday, 11 June, made this known after performing Friday’s Juma’at prayer at the State House.

2. Gorilla Accused Of ‘Swallowing’ N6.8m In Kano Zoo

A 6.8 million naira missing in the Kano Zoological Gardens has been alleged to have been swallowed by a gorilla. According to BBC Pidgin, a finance officer in the zoo said the gorilla “sneaked into their office” and carted away the money before swallowing it.

3. Court Rejects Request To Nullify Creation Of Four Kano Emirates

A Kano High Court on Friday dismissed kingmakers’ application seeking stop of newly installed Emirs from parading themselves as Emirs and recognition of the recently created Emirates by the state government. Concise News understands that the court had earlier granted the order of the applicants directing the Kano state government, speaker house of assembly and six other defendants to maintain status quo until the determination of the substantive suit.

4. Why Nigeria Is Gradually Turning To Military Dictatorship – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the country is gradually turning into a military dictatorship since President Muhammadu Buhari took over. This comment came from the Deputy national chairman (South) of the PDP Yemi Akinwonmi on Friday in Abuja.

5. 2019 Election: Keyamo Speaks On INEC Server Result

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign Council has said the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) did not have a server for 2019 elections. Keyamo said this in a reaction to the statement by INEC during the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that it did not have a server used for the poll.

6. Supreme Court Sacks Niger Senator

The Supreme Court on Friday sacked David Umaru as the Senator representing Niger-East, declaring Mohammed Sani Musa the winner of the last senatorial election. The court set aside the April 8, 2019, judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which declared Senator Umaru, ex-Chairman, Senate Committee Chairman on Justice, Human Rights and Legal Matters, the valid candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election.

7. Banditry: New Zamfara Police Commission Unveils Strategy

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police (CP) Usman Nagogo has said dialogue will be used in the fight against banditry in the state. Concise News understands that Nagogo said this in a press briefing where he formally met with media practitioners in the state.

8. CBN To Blacklist Firms Smuggling 43 Restricted Items

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to blacklist firms, its owners and top management caught smuggling or dumping any of the 43 restricted items into the country. Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, revealed this at a meeting with palm oil producers in Abuja on Friday.

9. 2019 Election Not Credible Enough – Former Minister

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has said June 12, 1993, presidential election was more credible than that of 2019. Concise News understands that the former Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted that the adoption of June 12 as Democracy Day was long overdue.

10. 2019 AFCON: Rohr Reveals Potential Threat To Claiming Crown

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that Egypt remains a threat to his team winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nigeria are in Group B of the competition that starts next weekend with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

