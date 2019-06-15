World class model Naomi Campbell oozed sex appeal once again as she stripped off for a naked shoot on the desert, in Kenya for the July issue of British Vogue Magazine.

The supermodel didn’t shy away from showing off her nude physique as she seductively posed with her peachy posterior on full display.

The 49 years old model posted the photo on her Instagram page on Thursday, in which she backed the camera naked and she wrote “First drop of Golden Hour. BTS In Kenya for British Vogue”.

Concise News learnt that the photograph has ignited over 500,000 likes and about 6000 comments in no time.

However, She admitted it took years for her to be comfortable in her own body, despite her picture-perfect confidence in the modelling spheres.

Ditching her usual red carpet haunts and the hottest parties, the model bared all and ensured all eyes were on her naked frame while she posed for the back shot.

Naomi’s nude shoot on the desert comes after she revealed it took her a long time to feel confident in her body.

She told British Vogue: ‘It is taken me a long time to feel right in my body. It is something that has come with age, and has really only happened over the past few years.’

Recruited at the age of 15, Naomi established herself among the most recognizable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and the 1990s.

The beauty was among one of six models of her generation declared a supermodel by the fashion industry.

Aside from her flourishing modelling career, Naomi was said to have cooled things off with her younger rumoured beau Liam Payne, 25.

The pair were hitting headlines for their flirtatious exchanges on social media and their public outings but their reported romance came to an end after four months.Concise