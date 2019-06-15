Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, June 15th, 2019.
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has boasted that he will win the governorship election in the State, Concise News reports.
Bello also boasted that he was the landlord of the state as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and cannot be floored.
He spoke on Friday in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years, after the November 16 election,” he noted.
“As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house. So, APC in Kogi State was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu.”
He noted that “After his demise, I came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today. That is evident in the last outing of the party where we had 25/25, in the State House of Assembly.
“We also won 7 out of the 9 contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three Senators representing Kogi State in the Senate.
“So, anybody that is making such noise does not disturb me, because, in the market place, noise is allowed. You know, in Kogi politics is the loudest, so people must make noise and you can’t stop that.
“But surely, I am very good with my party from the local government to the national level. They know that I am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections in a landslide.
“That I am going to win in the primaries by the grace of God, by whichever means, direct or indirect.
“Secondly, in the November Governorship election, we are not just talking of winning, we are looking at the margin. The margin is going to be such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged to go to court.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State chapter has dismissed the accusation of a social-cultural group ‘Igala Elders’ for their decision to disqualify some governorship aspirants from contesting November election in the state.
It was gathered that some governorship aspirants of PDP and APC from Kogi East were allegedly disqualified by a committee headed by the former National Chairman of the PDP Ahmodu Ali under the auspices of ‘Igala Elders’.
PDP in a statement issued by Bode Ogunmola, State Publicity of the PDP on Friday disclosed that categorically that it will abide by the party’s rules and regulations as cherished in the party constitution on how its candidate will emerge under a free and fair primary.
The statement said: “The PDP has no anointed candidate for November election in Kogi State. We promised to be an unbiased umpire.
“We enjoined party faithful to keep the spirit high as it is resolute in taking over Kogi State from APC and free Kogites from shackles of hunger, oppression and miss governance.”
According to the statement, PDP urged members to disregard the report as it has a process that will produce a candidate for the party for the November governorship poll.
In a similar development, the People’s Democratic Party Youth Vanguard in Kogi State has asked Ahmodu Ali, former National Chairman of the Party to focus on uniting the party in the state rather than create confusion and chaos in the party ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.
The Youth Vanguard in a statement signed by Jacob Mamudu complained that the report of the committee fell short of reasonable reasoning, rather tilts towards working against the PDP.
“The former National Chairman obviously acting a script, seems to want to use his hatchet committee to allegedly disqualify aspirants of the PDP who are most prepared for the governorship election.
“Sen. Ahmadu Ali exercise is a covert attempt to help the APC. The committee is cash and carry, and his report clearly shows that he worked to justify his paymasters.
“The committee’s Work is an exercise in futility and should not be taken seriously most especially that it has proven to be for the highest bidder, intended to destroy the PDP.”
