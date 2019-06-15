Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has boasted that he will win the governorship election in the State, Concise News reports.

Bello also boasted that he was the landlord of the state as well as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and cannot be floored.

He spoke on Friday in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years, after the November 16 election,” he noted.

“As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house. So, APC in Kogi State was rebuilt by me, after the good job done by our late leader, His Excellency, Prince Abubakar Audu.”

He noted that “After his demise, I came, rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today. That is evident in the last outing of the party where we had 25/25, in the State House of Assembly.

“We also won 7 out of the 9 contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three Senators representing Kogi State in the Senate.

“So, anybody that is making such noise does not disturb me, because, in the market place, noise is allowed. You know, in Kogi politics is the loudest, so people must make noise and you can’t stop that.

“But surely, I am very good with my party from the local government to the national level. They know that I am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will win elections in a landslide.

“That I am going to win in the primaries by the grace of God, by whichever means, direct or indirect.

“Secondly, in the November Governorship election, we are not just talking of winning, we are looking at the margin. The margin is going to be such that whoever comes far second, will be discouraged to go to court.”