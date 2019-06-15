Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described his successor Akinwunmi Ambode as one who served Lagos State in diverse capacity.

Sanwo-Olu noted this over the weekend as Ambode marked his birthday.

According to the governor, Ambode’s service while in the office is well-appreciated just as he wished him the best in his future endeavours.

In a post on Twitter he wrote: ” Earlier today, I wished my brother Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode a happy birthday.

“Over the years, you have served our State in many capacities. On behalf of our people, I convey appreciation for your service.

“Please accept my best wishes on this important milestone in your life.”