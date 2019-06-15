Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described his successor Akinwunmi Ambode as one who served Lagos State in diverse capacity.
Sanwo-Olu noted this over the weekend as Ambode marked his birthday.
According to the governor, Ambode’s service while in the office is well-appreciated just as he wished him the best in his future endeavours.
In a post on Twitter he wrote: ” Earlier today, I wished my brother Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode a happy birthday.
“Over the years, you have served our State in many capacities. On behalf of our people, I convey appreciation for your service.
“Please accept my best wishes on this important milestone in your life.”
Earlier today, I wished my brother Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode a happy birthday.
Over the years, you have served our State in many capacities. On behalf of our people, I convey appreciation for your service.
Please accept my best wishes on this important milestone in your life. pic.twitter.com/zXOij6iS9u
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) June 14, 2019