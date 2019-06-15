A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has faulted Ex-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose for hailing President Muhammadu Buhari over the June 12, 1993 election.

Concise News had reported that Buhari on Wednesday named the Abuja National Stadium after the acclaimed winner of the nullified poll Moshood Abiola.

Fayose was among many Nigerians who lauded Buhari for such move, berating a former President Olusegun Obasanjo for not honouring Abiola.

However, in a reaction, Omokri alleged that Buhari is not happy with Abiola for being the acclaimed winner of the election.

“That Satan celebrates Passover/Easter, doesn’t mean he‘s happy with Jesus’ resurrection. That @MBuhari celebrates June 12 does not mean he is happy that Abiola won,” he said.

“Remember, he was frolicking with Abacha the usurper when he was keeping Abiola in jail.”