South Korea’s Lee Kang-in has won the Golden Ball award at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup even though his side lost out to Ukraine.

Concise News had reported that Ukraine clinched their maiden crown at the competition following a 3-1 win over the Asians.

Ukraine had topped a group that included Nigeria, the USA and Qatar before going on to claim the crown in their first final.

They did not only win the competition, but their goalkeeper Andriy Lunin who plays for Real Madrid got the Golden Glove award.

Below is the list of the award winners for the 2019 World Cup for U-20:

Golden Glove: Andriy Lunin – Ukraine – Real Madrid

Golden Boot: Erling Haaland – Norway – Salzburg

Golden Ball: Lee Kang-in – Korea Republic – Valencia

Japan: FIFA Fair Play Trophy