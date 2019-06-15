Nigeria international friendly game against the Teranga Lions of Senegal is said to be played behind closed doors, according to the media officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye.

Concise News gathered that both team coaches have unanimously agreed on this as they hope to use the practice game to run through some last-minute tactical experiments on their respective teams.

According to Toyin Ibitoye, the decision has been backed by the Confederation of African Football.

“Both coaches agreed that the game should be played behind closed doors and this move has been backed by CAF,” Ibitoye said.

“The plan is to ensure that the game is away from public view — and overzealous challenges.

“The team trains twice a day and are prepared for the task of doing the country proud.”

The three-time champions will play in Group B at the Nations Cup alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Nigeria’s opening match at the tournament will be against Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.