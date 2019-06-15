Nasarawa State National Museums and Monuments has said is ready to partner with traditional rulers in its campaign against demolition of monuments and selling of artifacts of the state.

Concise News understand that Elizabeth Kefas who is the curator of the museum made this known to the public in an interview she had with the news men in Lafia on Saturday

She expressed concern that monuments and artifacts, regarded as significant in history, were being sold, ignorantly in the state.

According to her, she said they are partnering with traditional rulers, who are the custodians of cultures and traditions, and an highly respected by their subjects, will help the museum in its campaign.

The curator explained that the museum served as history-keeping channel to communicate history and cultural heritage through pictorial forms, textbooks, monuments and artifacts for the posterity.

“We have been working hand-in-hand with the traditional rulers as custodians of cultures and traditions.

“We will partner with them as we intensify enlightenment campaign against demolition of monuments and selling of artifacts.

“Others hardly keep history but museums keep history for posterity; we have gallery stock with textbooks about cultures as well as artifacts and “If you want to get correct history, go to the museum,” she said.

Kefas said the establishment would not relent in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, adding that the future of traditions and cultures lied with museums.