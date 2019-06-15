Copa America 2019: Brazil Off To Winning Start, Defeats Bolivia 3-0

Brazil got their 2019 Copa America campaign off to a winning start in Sao Paolo with a 3-0 win over Bolivia, Concise News reports.

After a dull first half performance that had frustrated fans at the Morumbi stadium whistling at the half time break, the second half saw Brazil secure the opening goal they desperately craved.

Barcelona man, Philipe Coutinho proved vital, netting twice for his nation who went back in time with their white shirts.

The pitch at the Morumbi stadium wasn’t helping flowing football, with Bolivia, in particular, struggling to string passes together.

“We’ve got to be honest, Brazil beat us and beat us well,” said Bolivia coach Eduardo Villegas.

Brazil, wearing white shirts and blue shorts, weaved almost geometric patterns around their unambitious visitors but struggled to test Lampe.

Their best chances came from Bolivian mistakes and Richarlison should have scored into an open goal when a woeful Lampe clearance went straight to him, but the Everton forward failed to lift the ball over defender Adrian Jusino, who headed clear from the edge of the 18-yard box.