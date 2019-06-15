Those loyal to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have allegedly started moves against former governor of Lagos Akinwumin Ambode, as minister.

It was gathered that top party chieftains in the Tinubu Mandate Group alleged that the immediate past governor of Lagos State disappointed many party members in Lagos during his tenure and there was a need “to teach him a lesson.”

Furthermore, the aggrieved chiefs were said to be making moves to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over Ambode’s alleged financial mishandling and corruption.

Ambode, who has been out of the country since he vacated office in May, returned from France a few days ago. He was said to be favoured by Buhari’s kitchen cabinet.

Sources within the party men told Saturday PUNCH that Ambode was not a loyal member as he offended some Lagos APC members and any move to compensate him would be opposed completely by the party.