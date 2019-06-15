The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s loyalists have allegedly started moves against the appointment of the immediate past governor of Lagos, Akinwumin Ambode.

Concise News learned that the party men loyal to Tinubu may have begun moves to destroy plan to appoint Ambode as a minister.

It was gathered that top party chieftains in the Mandate Group alleged that the immediate past governor of Lagos State disappointed many party members in Lagos State during his tenure and there were the needs “to teach him a lesson.”

Furthermore, the aggrieved chiefs were said to be making moves to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over Ambode’s alleged financial mishandling and corruption.

Ambode, who has been out of the country since he vacated office in May, returned from France a few days ago. He was said to be favoured by Buhari’s kitchen cabinet.

Sources within the party men told Saturday PUNCH that Ambode was not a loyal member as he offended some Lagos APC members and any move to compensate him would be opposed completely by the party.

One of the sources said, “Ambode tried to destroy the party in his first term. Apart from not being accessible, he revoked contracts belonging to party members and brought in his own companies. He tried to destroy our chances by trying to undermine Sanwo-Olu at every turn.

“He did not campaign for us. Rather, he was following Buhari all over the place. He should not expect to represent Lagos in any capacity. We will not allow him to have an appointment.”

Meanwhile, another source alleged that Ambode was not an indigene of Lagos State.

He said, “Ambode is from Ondo State and he cannot deny it. Yes, he was governor in Lagos State but the constitution allows that.

”However, the constitution states clearly that only an indigene of a state can represent that state as far as ministerial appointments are concerned.

“We will ensure that the three senators from Lagos State block his nomination in the event that he is nominated by the President. There must be party discipline.”

The source further stated that Ambode’s administration would be probed soon, over cases of alleged fraud and abuse of office which would be exposed.

However, a source close to Ambode disclosed that the former governor is ready for the battle ahead.

The source said, “Ambode is already prepared for the worst since they have already humiliated him. Buhari even appealed to them to let Ambode return as governor but they refused. They then tried to impeach him but they failed.

“They should remember that Ambode was a permanent secretary and accountant-general of the state before becoming a governor.

“He knows the secrets of all those making threats. Anybody who is on a mission of revenge could be digging his own grave in the process. I won’t say more than that.”