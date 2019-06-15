Alleged Buildings Linked To Fayose Unsealed By EFCC

Some properties allegedly linked to a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti has been unsealed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Concise News gathered some men believed to be EFCC personnel in a white-coloured bus with the number plate – BWR 627 AT – with police protection, on Thursday erased the markings from the buildings with white paint.

Although the EFCC personnel did not disclose the reason for their action as sources said that the development might be connected with the anti-graft agency’s discovery that the properties were sealed in error.

Fayose had in a reaction through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, accused the EFCC of sealing houses belonging to innocent people in the state under the guise that they were linked to him.

The two-storey commercial building at Okesa Market, owned by a medical doctor and former member of the State House of Assembly, Dr Samuel Omotoso, was among the sealed properties unsealed last December.

Omotoso had personally removed the EFCC marks on the building, saying his action was consequent upon presentation of documents to EFCC to prove his family ownership of the property.

When contacted on the development, Olayinka said, “We saw it like that and do not know the rationale behind it. We have not been told anything by the EFCC.”