Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold returns with the remix to his widely accepted single titled “Before You Wake Up.“

The remix features Tanzanian superstar singer, Vanessa Mdee and produced by Sess The Prublem Kidd.

The single comes shortly after the singer buried his father.

Concise News recalls that about three months ago, Adekunle Gold released his first solo track of the year, the fantastic “Before You Wake Up”. Now, with the song still deservedly making the rounds, he has come through with an impressive remix.

The remix smartly retains most of the elements that made the original song work so well, specifically the instantly catchy chorus and Adekunle Gold’s standout opening verse.

Vanessa Mdee, who is known for having impeccable chemistry with Nigerian stars, appears on the song’s second verse, replacing Adekunle Gold until it get to the hook.

Listen to the remix below