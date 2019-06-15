Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has expressed the team’s readiness to face hosts France in their last group game at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Nigeria won their last tie against South Korea 2-0 and will need to do avoid a defeat to guarantee a ticket to the round of 16.

The team has not scaled past the group stages since 1999 and will hope to erase that record when they take on France on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Ebi took to social media to say that Thomas Dennerby’s girls are focused on the task ahead.

“All focused and ready ⚽️💪🇳🇬. @ Rennes, France“ Ebi wrote.

Onome Ebi, appearing at her fifth World Cup, is set to lead the defence during the showdown with the Europeans.