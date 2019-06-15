Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the return of Mikel Obi made his drop Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi from the team to the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Concise News reported that Mikel who has not played for the West Africans since the 2018 World Cup, was named in the side for the competition in Egypt.

Explaining why he dropped Iheanacho who plays for Leicester City and Ajayi of Rotherham, Rohr said it was a hard decision to make.

According to him, he reached the decision alongside with his staff, saying Iheanacho lacked confidence.

”We had to do away with a defensive midfielder because Obi Mikel came back, he’s well integrated in the group so we had to remove our player Semi Ajayi and also a striker who is lacking confidence but he worked very well,” Rohr told the Super Eagles media team.

”It was very difficult to decide but everybody, my staff, we are five people, we agreed about the two names. This decision was very objective, it’s never a good decision to take but we had to do it.

”The two players had a very good professional attitude and accepted this decision, they know they are still on standby, there can be another injury and one of them will come.

”I hope nobody gets injured again but we had this case before the World Cup when we lost Moses Simon in the last camping and he had to be replaced.”