The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the country is gradually turning into a military dictatorship since President Muhammadu Buhari took over.

This comment came from the Deputy national chairman (South) of the PDP Yemi Akinwonmi on Friday in Abuja.

Akinwonmi made the comment as a delegation of European Union (EU) visited him at the PDP Presidential Campaign Headquarters.

“There is nothing to improve upon in Nigeria today. We are almost back in the dark days of military dictatorship. Nigeria is moving closer to a failed state,” he said.

“You should continue to monitor happenings here because whatever happens to Nigeria will affect the whole of Africa.

“If you don’t continue in monitoring the electoral process, future generations may have no democracy to witness in Nigeria.”