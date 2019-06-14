President Muhammadu Buhari says he is pleased that his administration’s anti-corruption fight has been acknowledged and appreciated by the United Nations.

Concise News learned that Buhari said this while speaking with Mohammad Ibn Chambas, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, on Thursday, at the State House, Abuja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also restated his belief that peaceful relations with Nigeria’s neighbours remained imperative in confronting terrorism and insurgency.

Chambas, who represented the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres at the Democracy Day celebration, said the UN boss extended his personal admiration for President Buhari’s “integrity and quality as a statesman especially, in fighting corruption and driving public accountability.”

Chambas also expressed the UN’s delight that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was elected the President of the 74thUN General Assembly.

He described Prof. Muhammad-Bande as “highly regarded by his peers in New York,” adding that “We will ensure his tenure is a success.”