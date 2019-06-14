UN Offers To Assist INEC On Electoral Reform

The United Nations (UN) through Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mohammed Ibn Chambas said the organisation wants to assist Nigeria in its efforts to reform its electoral process.

Concise News gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently proposed to open up dialogue on the country’s electoral process to seek means of tackling some challenges that arose in this year’s general polls.

Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa decried the number of political parties in the country.

He said: “We have come as part of the constant relationship that UN enjoys with INEC. I think this visit is to make the point that the UN relationship is not only during election time; we have an ongoing institutional relationship with INEC. We are interested in the welfare of INEC during election seasons and off-election seasons.

“We want to use this visit to renew and reiterate that the UN wishes to strengthen that relationship and be part of the post-election review, the conversation which has already been launched by the chairman of INEC.

“I want to say this is a step in the right direction. During electoral process, Nigerians, several civil society organisations (CSOs) and international observer missions submitted several reports. At the end of the day, it is our understanding that INEC is taking all of these very serious. And the INEC chairman has said he wants to engage in a structured conversation again to address some of these challenges, which were faced during last elections…”