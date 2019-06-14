Ubi Franklin Reacts To MC Galaxy's Gift Of N3m

Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin has through social media reacted to singer MC Galaxy‘s message of gifting him N3million.

Concise News reported that the “Sekem” singer had announced that he gifted the entrepreneur some money.

The award-winning musician said he had to bless Ubi Franklin with the money as a form of appreciation for his support to him when he had nothing and needed help.

Recalling to when he needed financial assistance, MC Galaxy revealed that the father of Two gave him a sum of N100,000,00 (Hundred Thousand Naira).

In his reaction, Ubi Franklin enjoins his followers to always be of assistance to the less privilege around them, adding that no one has an idea of when it will return.

He went further to appreciate the ace singer for his kind gesture.

He wrote, “In a world where so many do not remember the road that will lead them home, we must learn to appreciate and respect those who do.

Thank you for the great gesture and your kindness towards me. I am still surprised at the fact that you could go that far for me.

You have won my respect and admiration, I appreciate you a whole lot. Thank you🙏🙏 @mcgalaxymcg”