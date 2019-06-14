Teni Releases Visuals Of 'Power Rangers'

The signed act of Dr Dolor Entertainment, Teniola Apata, popularly called Teni Entertainer has released the video to her latest song, “Power Rangers”

The singer made this known through a post on her Instagram, where she pleaded with her fans to go download the video.

She further made it known that the visuals to power rangers was mixed and mastered by Toka Mcbaror

She wrote, #PowerRangers VIDEO OUT NOW!!!! LINK IN MY BIO!!!!!Directed by @tokamcbarorfilms

“Produced by 🎹 @beatzbyjaysynths, Mix and Mastered by @themillamix”

Concise News had reported that award-winning singer released the audio of the song in the early hours of today.

Teni Entertainer has carved a niche of difference for herself ever since she got into the entertainment industry.

See video: