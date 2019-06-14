Nigerian singer Simi has summon the courage to give reasons why Nigerians have bad image in the international community and why developed nations keep rejecting and resenting Nigerians.

Concise News recalls that former X3M records singer is neither a politician, image builder nor a political expert, but she took her time to analyze why Nigerians are regarded as one of the most corrupt countries in the world

According to her, she said “we have underestimated the power and impact of a good image, which is probably why Nigerians find it difficult to obtain visa to other countries easily.

“We need to fix our country, fix our image, because the only reason the Nigerian passport is going through so much scrutiny is because of what they assume we’re all capable of. The more desperate we are to go there, the less likely they want us there and vice versa. We’re the problem, we’re also the solution.

We have highly underestimated the power and impact of a good image and it’s catching up with us. Plus the change is not just the government, it is all of us; we are getting left behind. Everyday we are clapping for countries with passports that have easy access to numerous countries. Why the heck do you think that is?

They earned it”, she said. She added; “The problem is not the passport, it is us my brethren. Over 30-years ago, my mother went to London and got visa on arrival, the same green passport. We have got to start telling ourselves the truth. If we don’t fix up, how are we going to get better treatment?

Previously, the privileged were quiet because they could somehow find a way, now, everybody is affected. I feel like if we let it go too bad, it will take even longer to repair. I’m tired. Even talk is too much. We need people with good hearts that really can be the change”, she concluded.