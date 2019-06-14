Senate President Ahmed Lawan has insinuated that under his watch Nigeria’s yearly appropriation bill would be passed by the National Assembly before December break.

Concise News learned that, Lawan, who emerged as the Senate President on Tuesday, 11 June, made this known after performing Friday’s Juma’at prayer at the State House.

According to him, to achieve this target, the Executive and the Legislature must partner harmoniously.

Under the Bukola Saraki-led National Assembly, Nigeria’s budget spent between six and seven months before passage by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

But Lawan, according to a report by Daily Trust, said if the budget was presented in September ending or early October, the consideration and passage would be done before December break as he stressed that the National Assembly will not tolerate any delay by MDAs.