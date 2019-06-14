The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has asked former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and about 219 lawmakers to return their official vehicle number plates.

Concise News gathered that the agency had requested the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to retrieve the vehicle identification plates from about 69 senators and 151 members of the House of Representatives.

“We have written to the clerk of the National Assembly to direct former lawmakers to return official number plates issued to them. We expect the clerk to reach out to them; we cannot get across to them ourselves, that was why we wrote to the National Assembly about it,” FRSC Public Education Officer, Corps Commander Bisi Kareem, told Punch.

This news medium understands that 42 of the senators lost out in October last year at their parties’ primaries while others were defeated at the National Assembly elections.

Apart from Saraki (Peoples Democratic Party, Kwara Central), others expected to return their official vehicle number plates include Godswill Akpabio (All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom West); Nazif Gamawa (PDP, Bauchi); Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kwara South); Tayo Alasoadura (APC, Ondo Central) and Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South).