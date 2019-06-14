Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 100% increase in the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials’ allowance effective from July.

The governor stated this when he visited the head office of LASTMA in Oshodi on Friday.

He said: “From the end of next month, we are going to double your allowance, from the end of next month. If you are earning N5,000 allowance, we are going to double it for you.

“It is Lagos State tax payer’s money we are going to be giving to all of you so the citizens are going to be expecting a new, reformed and more civil LASTMA officers.”

Sanwo-Olu also charged the agency to deal with traffic violators, adding that even if it is his brother who is on the wrong side of the law, he should not be spared.

“If anyone breaks the law and he says he is a brother to the governor, tell him to call the governor to pay for the offence,” he said.

He told the traffic officials not to listen to anyone from his cabinet who might want to use his position to get someone arrested off the hook.

Sanwo-Olu also warned LASTMA officials to shun corruption and also show respect while on duty.

“Lagosians expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not be collecting bribes. Be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender,” he said.

“Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent, they want neatness. We don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates.”

Sanwo-Olu said the government would provide conducive working environment for the staff repair of damaged vehicles and motorbikes, provision of raincoats, and other tools.

On operation of commercial motorcycles, tricycles, indiscriminate parking of imported vehicles by the roadside, he said he would have a meeting with security operatives to establish a law that would regulate their movements.

“There are rules that guide operation of commercial motorcycles. The Lagos State law has stated that okada should not operate on some roads,” he said.

“We will have a meeting with security operatives on what we should do. We are not going to condone people obstructing our roads. I am now taking it as warning to all those parking their vehicles on the road such as importers of Tokunbo vehicles to comply by removing them from the road.

“We will come one day and take all the vehicles off the road. People should provide space for their businesses.”