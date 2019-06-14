Recruitment Into Nigerian Air Force Is Free Of Charge - NAF

The ongoing recruitment process is in the air force is completely “FREE OF CHARGE” and executed in an equitable and transparent manner, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Daramola, Information reaching the NAF indicated that some unscrupulous individuals were extorting money from unsuspecting applicants/candidates under the false impression that they can guarantee their eventual recruitment into the Service.

He said the ongoing 2019 NAF Trades/Non-trades Men and Women Recruitment Exercise is completely free of charge.

“The NAF wishes to reiterate that the entire NAF recruitment process is completely FREE OF CHARGE and executed in an equitable and transparent manner.

“Applicants are NOT required to pay money to anyone for any purpose throughout the process.

” Accordingly, the general public, and especially applicants, are strongly advised NOT to have any dealing with anyone demanding money as a guarantee for recruitment into the Service.

“Therefore, no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any time during the recruitment process.

“The NAF, while taking action to apprehend the perpetrators of the illegal activities, wishes to advise applicants who are solicited to make any payments to promptly report such to the nearest NAF Unit, Nigeria Police Post or through the following phone numbers/email address.

“The Phone numbers are: 09064432351, 09055840142, 08053440802 (available Monday – Friday between 8:30a.m and 5:30p.m) and Email: careers@airforce.mil.ng.”