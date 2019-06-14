After Eden Hazard, Real Madrid have signed Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese youngster will pen a six-year deal with the club where he will play with Castilla under the orders of Raul Gonzalez, Concise News reports.

The 18-year-old’s signing has been agreed between Madrid and Tokyo FC for two million euros and the player himself will earn one million euros per season.

Madrid moved in ahead of Barcelona by signing Kubo, as the Catalans had him in their ranks as a youth but was one of the players that led to their 2014 FIFA sanction, thus he returned to Japan.

While Castilla will be his home for next season, the ‘Japanese Messi’ is a signing for the future and the plan is to have him in the first team in the coming seasons.

Kubo has been involved in the Japan National Team from U-15 to senior level.

At the age of fifteen, he was selected to the Japan U-20 National Team for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Shortly before turning eighteen, he was named in the squad for the 2019 Copa America, which marked his first call up to the senior squad. He made his debut on 9 June 2019 in a friendly against El Salvador, as a 67th-minute substitute for Takumi Minamino.

Rodrygo to be presented as a Real Madrid player on 18 June

In related news, Real Madrid will present Brazilian starlet Rodrygo Goes to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday 18 June, as the teenager joins from Santos.

Rodrygo is one of the most exciting young players in the world and much is expected of him, as was the case with Vinicius who moved to the Spanish capital last summer.

He is just 18 years old and the competition up front at the Bernabeu is rife after the arrival of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, yet Madrid are convinced that they have signed one of the best forwards of the future.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy will meet his new fans the day after, on Wednesday.

Mendy has joined from Lyon at the request of Zinedine Zidane, a player who cost 48 million euros and will make things very difficult for Marcelo in the left-back spot.