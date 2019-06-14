Real Madrid: Hazard Wants To Be The Best In The World

Eden Hazard has revealed his ambition to become the best player in the world as he completes his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Concise News reports that Hazard was presented in front of 50,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu as he appeared in the famous white kit for the first time.

Before speaking to the media in the press room, Hazard and Florentino Perez made speeches to the crowd inside the Bernabeu, with the president speaking first.

“Today is a very special day for Real Madrid,” Perez says.

“A marvellous player who is capable of doing amazing things is coming.

“The legend of Madrid must continue with the best players in the world and we’ve wanted to say these words for a long time: today Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid. This is where you have to be.”

Cheers erupted from the crowd as Hazard took to the microphone and waved around the stadium.

“Thank you so much president, thank you so much to my family,” Hazard says.

“I’m really excited to start playing for Madrid in the next month and win lots of trophies.

“It was my dream to play for Madrid since I was a kid, thank you all.”

After being paraded around the pitch in his Real Madrid kit, Hazard suited up again to speak to the media alongside Emilio Butragueno.

Hazard’s long-term affiliation with Los Blancos isn’t a secret, while he has always been an admirer of Zinedine Zidane.

“I’ve dreamt about this since I was little, I always supported Real Madrid,” Hazard says. “Then I went to France and England and wearing this shirt now is a true honour.

“This is good for me and my family because we’re all emotional to come to Real Madrid, maybe my mother a little bit more [than us]. I’m really looking forward to starting the new season.

“Everyone knows that Zidane was my idol and now he’s my coach, he’s been an important factor. But I’ve always wanted to play for this club.”

Hazard has taken penalties for the majority of his career, whether with Chelsea or Belgium, but he’s not expecting Sergio Ramos to hand over the spot-kick duties to him at Real Madrid.

“The captain takes a very good penalty. If he asks me, which I don’t think he will, I will take them,” the forward says.

Hazard has also had the opportunity to speak to Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and is a close friend of the goalkeeper.

“He told me that I couldn’t have any doubts, he’s a friend to me,” Hazard says of Courtois’ advice.

“He told me that it’s the best club in the world.”

After his stellar performances in Russia last summer, there were rumours that Real Madrid would move for him last summer and Hazard admits that there was contact made.

“It all started after the World Cup, but I stayed another year at Chelsea,” he says. “It was a great year for us. This was the best moment to sign for Real Madrid.

“I spoke with Florentino at a gala in London and he told me that now was the best time to play for Real Madrid.”

When asked whether he thought he could become the best player on the planet at his new club, Hazard admits that it is part of his aspirations.

“I will try to be the best in the world, yes,” he says. “But first, I want us to be the best team and winning titles. It’s a new challenge for me and I’m prepared for it.

“The Ballon d’Or is at Real Madrid this year with Luka Modric. I don’t know if it’s easier to win it at Real Madrid, even though lots of Real Madrid players have won it. But I’m focussing on the collective aspect. If all goes well, why not? It’s in my head, but I’m not obsessed with it.

“I’m not a Galactico, but I will try to be. For now, I’m Eden Hazard.

“I’m coming here to support the group with my experience, my dribbles, my goals… I’m going to try to do everything to win every game.

“In football, I’ve always been told that you can improve. There are always ways in which you can improve, whether that’s individually or collectively. Everyone hopes to improve their performances. I am at a great moment in my career, I can improve and this team will allow me to go up a level.”

Hazard has been seen as someone to bring back the glory days to Real Madrid after a poor campaign saw them finish without a trophy.

“I focused a lot on Chelsea,” Hazard says. “I know that there were bad moments, but the club has won so much in the last five years. Every club has its ups and downs.

“Real Madrid have won lots of trophies recently and I hope to start a new era of winning lots of titles.”