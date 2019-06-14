Real Madrid new signing, Eden Hazard, has told the club manager Zinedine Zidane his most suitable position to play. Concise News reports.

Speaking after his medical on Thursday, Hazard revealed that he prefers to play in a no. 10 role behind the striker, slightly to the left.

The Belgium star said, “Zidane was my idol. He’s Real Madrid’s manager, it was important for me that he is here but not a defining factor because I always wanted to play here.

“It’s up to him where I will play but I prefer as a number 10 maybe slightly to the left.”

Hazard, who mostly play a penalty at Chelsea, also expressed his wish to take on the responsibility at the Santiago Bernabeu, ahead of captain Sergio Ramos.

“I don’t think there’s one star at Real Madrid, it’s a team of star players.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years and now I am the new boy.

“Penalties? I think our captain takes the penalties well, I think he’ll continue to take them. I don’t think he will ask me to,” he added.