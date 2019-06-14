Liverpool has dismissed their pre-season friendly with Schalke after knowing they will play on the opening night of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Reds was supposed to receive the Bundesliga side at Anfield on August 6, but they have been scheduled for a Friday night league clash against Norwich three days later on August 9.

A statement on the Liverpool website read: “Liverpool’s planned pre-season friendly against Schalke on Tuesday, August 6 has been postponed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side kicks off their attempt to win a first Premier League title with a home match against Norwich.

The Reds also face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on August 14, and to avoid congestion, the Schalke’s friendly will now take place at another chosen time.