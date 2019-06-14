Liverpool have canceled their pre-season friendly with Schalke after knowing they will play on the opening night of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Reds were supposed to receive the Bundesliga side at Anfield on August 6, but they have been scheduled for a Friday night clash with Norwich three days later on August 9.

A statement on the Liverpool website read: “Liverpool’s planned pre-season friendly against Schalke on Tuesday, August 6 has been postponed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on August 14.