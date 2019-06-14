The organisers of Oscar Academy Award have announced the shifting of the 92nd Oscars to February 2021 and 2022 in order to focus on the Olympics, Super bowl and other events.

Concise News understands that the annual Academy Award organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had been scheduled to hold on February 9 in 2020.

“Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and National holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February,” they said.

“The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years.”

The Academy Awards ceremony, which recognises the best in cinema, is broadcast live from Hollywood on ABC in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.