NYSC Appoints New State Coordinator For Osun

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State, on Friday, announced the appointment of the new State Director, Ayodele Adewale Adegoke.

Assistant Director, Press & Public Relations of the Corps, Mrs F. Okundaye in a statement issued at the state capital confirmed the appointment of the new State Director.

Concise News gathered that the new State Director, Adegoke replaces Emmanuel Attah, who assumed duty in January 2017.

“Sequel to the move to generally reshuffle NYSC staff, a new State Coordinator has been appointed for the NYSC State Secretariat in Osun.

The statement read: “The new State Coordinator, who is the 12th Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat is Mr Ayodele Adewale Adegoke.

“He took over the mantle of leadership from Mr Emmanuel Danjuma Attah, who has been posted to NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

“Before his present posting as the 12th Chief Executive Officer of the Osun State Secretariat, the new helmsman was the 25th State Director of the NYSC, Cross River State”.