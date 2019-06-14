Gorilla Accused Of 'Swallowing' N6.8m In Kano Zoo
Some Nigerians have reacted to a 6.8 million naira allegedly swallowed by a gorilla in the Kano Zoological Gardens on Friday.

According to BBC Pidgin, a finance officer in the zoo said the gorilla “sneaked into their office” and carted away the money before swallowing it.

The incident was said to have happened during the Sallah celebrations.

The managing director of the zoo, Umar Kobo, confirmed that the money is missing and that the issue is being investigated.

“The issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything on the matter, many journalists have come to meet me but I don’t want to talk anything. What I can confirm is that money is missing,” he told the BBC Pidgin.

Abdullahi Haruna, Police spokesman in Kano, was also said to have confirmed that 10 persons, including those on duty when the money went missing, have been arrested.

“Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo,” he reportedly said, adding: “As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit.

