Nigerian Afro-soul singer and songwriter Aramide Sarumoh has been appointed by the Recording Academy as member of the Board of Governors for the Washington, D.C. Chapter in the United State.

It is an American learned academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals famous for organising the annual Grammy Awards which recognizes achievements in the music industry.

The academy has 12 chapters in various locations throughout the United States.

Aramide broke the news in a series of tweets.

“It is more about inspiring, elevating, uplifting, influencing, encouraging and telling different beautiful stories,” she tweeted.

“I’m most definitely proud of where music has brought me, proud of the many lives it has touched, proud of the people I have been able to inspire and encourage through music.

“And today, I’m happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board.

“I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington DC Chapter board.”

Concise News reports that Aramide’s musical career began in 2006 when she contested at Nigeria’s music talent hunt show Star Quest where her team came third.

In 2015, she won the award for the best female vocal performance at The Headies following the release of her first single `Iwo Nikan’.