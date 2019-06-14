Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, June 14th, 2019.

1. Newly Inaugurated 9th Senate Adjourns For Two Weeks

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned for two weeks to enable the management of the federal parliament to come up with acceptable arrangements for the lawmakers’ office accommodation. Concise News reports that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Thursday also swore in a 12-member ad hoc committee to liaise with the management of the National Assembly on housekeeping issues.

2. Atiku’s PDP To Tribunal: Allow Us Inspect INEC Server

President Muhammadu Buhari‘s main challenger in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have prayed the presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s server. They also prayed the tribunal to give them permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in Feb. 23 presidential election.

3. Presidential Tribunal: We Don’t Have Server, INEC Replies PDP

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has denied being in possession of a server where results of the February 23 presidential election were uploaded. Concise News learned that the electoral umpire made this known on Thursday at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

4. Tribunal Reserves Ruling In PDP’s Application To Inspect INEC’s Server

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has reserved its ruling in the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, till June 24. PDP and its candidate Atiku has earlier moved a motion seeking for access to inspect the server and data of smart card reader used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the presidential election.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe has been elected as the Senate Minority leader following a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Concise News understands that Abaribe represents Abia South Senatorial District was handed the position following the meeting which held on Thursday.

6. Kingibe Fingers Obasanjo As Architect Of June 12 Annulment

Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, the running mate of late MKO Abiola in the 1993 presidential election, has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the architects of the annulment of the June 12 election. The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation made the allegation while appearing on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Wednesday.

7. 2019 Election: Okorocha Speaks After Collection Of Certificate Of Return

A former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)for issuing him his Certificate of Return. Concise News understands that Okorocha who represents Imo West could not get his certificate from INEC when others got theirs because his win was declared under duress.

8. Kano Emirate: Anti-Graft Agency Challenges Emir Sanusi To Account 3.4bn

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has shown dissatisfaction about the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II’s statement that he was not the accounting officer of the Kano Emirate Council. Concise News understands that this is contained in a preliminary report of the Commission on the investigation being carried out in alleged misappropriation of over N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council.

9. Presidency Speaks On Recruitment At Aso Rock Clinic

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard reports of recruitment at the Aso Rock Clinic, saying it was aimed at extorting unsuspecting job seekers, Concise News reports. Permanent Secretary at the State House, Jalal Arabi, stated this in a statement issued by Attah Esa, the Deputy Director, Information, State House media unit.

10. 2019 AFCON: Super Eagles Ready To Conquer Africa – Onyekuru

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is optimistic that the side will do well at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Concise News reports. Concise News understands that the Galatasaray of Turkey star also expressed delight at being back to the team following injuries.

