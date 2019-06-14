The Council of Legal Education has revealed that 850 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar Final Resit Examinations held in April.

Concise News learned that the council disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director-General of the School, Isah Ciroma, on Friday in Abuja.

A total number of 1,680 candidates sat for the examinations.

Ciroma said that 850 of the students were successful, while 34 had conditional pass marks and 724 others failed the examinations.

Only 50.60% passed the examinations, 2.02% had a conditional pass and 43.10% failed the examinations.

The council also said that the Call to Bar ceremony for the successful candidates would hold on July 9 in Abuja.