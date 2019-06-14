Nollywood youngster Regina Daniels has returned to acting following her marriage to Delta State politician Ned Nwoko, Concise News reports.

Regina Daniels, this online news medium reports, got married to the former House of Representatives member in Delta State, sparking much outrage.

She, on May 27th, hosted over a thousand children in her home state with Ned doling out money for scholarships.

The actress, has, however, returned to set and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and actor Bolanle Ninalowo on the set of their new movie titled “The enemy I know.”

“Meet Zara and jace on the set of #theenemyiknow,” she wrote.

Also, she was recently named as a youth ambassador of the Super Eagles supporters club.