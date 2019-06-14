Competition Objectives:

The competition aims to:

Enable Nigerian citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities with the knowledge and tools to innovate, and design, develop, and launch their own digital solutions. Enable vital skills development needed to transform Nigeria to the next level of productivity and efficiency Enable N-Power volunteers to learn on the IBM platform

How to Participate:

The competition is designed for:

All Volunteers on the N-Health, N-Teach and N-Agro streams

Volunteers registered on the IBM-DNA platform

Volunteers in the first and second batch of the N-Power program

Competition Process:

Volunteers register on the IBM DNA by following Links on the N-Power Portal to Start Learning and Earning Badges. Learners with the highest number of Badges each week (in the case where there are multiple winners, the ‘Learning Hours’ takes preference) win the weekly cash prize and volunteers are selected from the poll of Top learners for the Final Stage of the Competition. The competitors will present their solutions in an organised program where their ideas will be judged by selected judges. Winners would be selected and awarded.

The Idea Challenge:

Participants would be required to propose a solution and business case which should be aimed at solving Challenges related to any of the following fields namely: Education, Agriculture and Health care and should address a specific problem that can be implemented at scale.

Scope:

The competition is focused on all batches of N-Teach, N-Health, N-Agro volunteers and it consists of four stages:



Competition Stages:

Stage 1: On-boarding process and application

The onboarding process involves the following steps

Each Volunteer will access the IBM D-NA platform via the N-Power Portal.

Volunteers have to be paired into teams of two, with a partner in the same N-Power program/category (They register and learn as individuals at the beginning, but they would compete as teams of two during the competition process).

Only after the volunteers that qualify have gone through the onboarding process, would he or she be eligible to participate in the N-Power Jumpstart challenge.

Stage 2: Learning

After a successful onboarding process, the learning on the IBM platform commences

The learning stage will run for 8 weeks in total from the date of commencement

Stage 3: Design Thinking Phase

The design thinking phase commences between weeks 5-6 for 5 days. The top 50 teams (100 learners) with the highest number of badges at the time of selection would be contacted to compete in this phase. They would be required to do the following:

Each team would submit a 2-3 minute video, explaining a solution tied to their learnings from the IBM platform and how it solves a problem in their N-Power category.

All videos would be submitted to npowerjumpstart@npvn.ng

The top 16 volunteers (8 teams) would be selected from the pool of submission, based on predetermined criteria

These 16 volunteers would be contacted to compete in the final competition event.

Stage 4: Competition, completion and awards

These 16 volunteers would present their ideas at the competition slated to hold in Abuja. Presentations would be made (presentation slides, videos etc).

Presentations would be assessed by 6 judges (2 from IBM, 2 from Softcom Ltd and 2 from N-Power)

Winners would be selected and awarded as follows:

First position 2 teams of two to win 1,200,000 Second position 2 teams of two to win 800,000 Third position 2 teams of two to win 400,000 Top four winners would also have 6-months paid internship opportunity with IBM.

Evaluation Criteria:

The teams will be evaluated based on the following criteria;

Ability to innovate, create and critical thinking skills Registered in a team of two Level of application of technology learnt via IBM platform to solution Demonstration of deep understanding of the problem. Practicability and sustainability of the proposed solution. The commercial and social value of the solution Conciseness and precision of ideas Teamwork and collaboration

Terms and Conditions: