Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has said he might be quitting international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mikel was a part of the Nigerian side that won the 2013 edition of the competition in South Africa but have not featured for the team since their ouster at the 2018 World Cup.

He also played at the 2008 edition of the continental showpiece and has said that with age not much on his side, he might wave goodbye to the Eagles after Egypt.

“I do not know but I think it may be (my last Afcon). I like to go every year and see how I feel,” he told NFF.com

“Obviously the young players are coming, I think before the next one comes around again I will be 34 or so.

“I think this will probably be my last Afcon but I’m not 100 percent sure yet. I have given so much to this nation and at some point, you have to let go. I don’t want to overstay my welcome.

“I will leave when I feel the time is right. Let’s hope we can make it count.”

Also, he expressed his desires to win the crown once again with Gernot Rohr’s side.

“I’m always hungry to win if I didn’t want to win then I would not be here. I don’t just want to come in and play the Nations Cup.

I have played so many games and there is no point that I’m just coming to play. I’ve come to win.

“And that’s the same mentality I want to put in the younger ones to win. I know for some of them, it is just their first time and they just want to play but they need to have the mentality of going to win.

“That is the mentality that I have and hopefully, I can translate this from my performance on the pitch and outside the pitch when talking to them. Hopefully, we can do great things in Egypt.”