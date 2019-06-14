MC Galaxy Gifts Ubi Franklin Three Million Naira

Popular Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy has gifted Ubi Franklin, the boss of Triple MG, a cash gift of 3 million Naira.

The singer who took to his Instagram shared a story about the record label boss financially assisted him when he needed help.

According to the “Sekem” singer, he needed N350,000 (Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) to sort out his house rent. Upon getting to Ubi Franklin, he assisted him with N100,000,00 (Hundred Thousand Naira) and some clothes inclusive.

MC Galaxy noted he will forever be grateful to business mogul and will endlessly show his appreciation to him.

He wrote, “This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent, because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg”