Nigerian veteran singer Maleek Berry has returned into the music industry with a new tune which he titled “Flashy.”

The singer whose real name is Maleek Shoyeb is a British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist.

The 31-year-old singer in this new tune flowed on a smooth, infectious beat and a ton of adlibs.

Information has it that he has once won the “Music Producer of the Year” category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

